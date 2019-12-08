Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rush at Sabarimala continues, income touches over Rs 69 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:41 IST
Rush at Sabarimala continues, income touches over Rs 69 crore
Sabarimala Temple in Kerala (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

With the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala witnessing a heavy flow of devotees, the income of the shrine has touched over Rs 69 crore in the first 20 days of the ongoing two-month-long pilgrim season. Till December 6, the revenue touched Rs 69.39 crore which was about Rs 27.55 crore more than it was in the corresponding period of the 2018-19 pilgrim season, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that administers the affairs of the shrine, said During the previous season, the revenue during the period was Rs 41.84 crore, a TDB member Vijaykumar said.

The shrine had opened for the mandala pooja on November 16. While the sale from 'aravana prasadam' touched Rs 28.26 crore, from 'appam prasadam' it was Rs 4.2 crore during the period.

The 'hundi' collections stood at Rs 23.58 crore. The temple complex and many parts of the state had witnessed unprecedented protests last year after the CPI(M)- led LDF government decided to implement the September 28 apex court verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

This year, the government has said it would decide on whether to provide police cover for women between 10-50 years of age to offer worship at the temple on the basis of the apex court's directions on the petitions filed by some women activists. Bhumata brigade leader Trupti Desai had to return from Kochi once again this year without being able to go to Sabarimala following protests by devotees opposing the entry of women in the menstrual age group into the temple.

Police, citing security reasons, also refused them protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019