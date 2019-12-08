Left Menu
NHRC team continues probe into 'encounter' deaths

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:18 IST
Image Credit: ANI

An investigative committee of the NHRC on Sunday continued its inquiry for the second day into the alleged encounter in which all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian were shot dead by police. The family members of the accused were brought to the city from Narayanpet district and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team, as part of its inquiry, is likely to record their statements, police sources said.

"The NHRC team is continuing its inquiry," a senior police official told PTI. A day after the pre-dawn 'encounter', which has triggered a raging debate over the police action, the team was deputed by the commission on a 'fact-finding' probe.

The team on Saturday had visited the mortuary at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district, where the bodies of the four accused have been kept after post-mortem. The NHRC team, including a forensic medicine expert, had examined the bodies and also visited Chattanpalli village, about 50 kms from here, the spot where the charred remains of the woman were found beneath a culvert on November 28, and also the nearby encounter site.

Taking cognizance of the 'encounter' killings of the four accused on Friday, the commission has ordered the probe. The apex human rights body had said the encounter was a matter of concern and needed to be investigated carefully, following which the seven-member team had been deputed for "a fact-finding, on-the-spot investigation into the matter." The post-mortem of the four accused had been performed at the Government District Hospital in Mahabubnagar district and videographed.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court which had on Friday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four accused till 8 PM on December 9 will take up the matter for hearing on Monday. The court had issued the directive treating as a petition a representation received in the Office of the Chief Justice alleging that the 'encounter' was extra-judicial killings and requesting judicial intervention.

All the four accused were gunned down by police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert beneath of it where the charred remains of the 25-year-old woman veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case. The Cyberabad Police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

While the police action has largely come in for praise, it also evoked concerns over extra-judicial executions. The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

