Gujarat: 2 held for raping a minor in Vadodara, probe underway
Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Vadodara.
Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Vadodara. According to police, the two men committed the crime on November 28 at Navlakhi Ground of the city.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vadodara
- Gujarat
- Navlakhi Ground