Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt clears way for selling seized liquor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:15 IST
Delhi govt clears way for selling seized liquor

In a first, people can now buy seized liquor at 25 per cent cheaper prices than prevailing market rates as the Delhi government has issued an order to sell such liquor. The liquor can be identified through a label on the bottle - "Authorized confiscated liquor".

A government official told PTI that foreign and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) liquor, seized during raids by excise and police officials, will be sold only after testing its quality in affiliated laboratories within seven days of seizure. Until now, seized liquor was destroyed after completing legal formalities in presence of government officials.

According to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the excise department, each of four corporations (government agencies) will designate at least two vends one for foreign liquor and one for IMFL through which the seized liquor can be sold. The official said Delhi would be first city where seized liquor will not be destroyed. In the first phase, eight vends will be allowed to sell seized liquor.

As per rough estimates, over 2.5 lakh bottles of liquor are seized by excise department every year. In the 2018-19 financial year, liquor worth Rs 15 crore had been seized. The seized liquor includes those smuggled from Haryana and neighbouring states where it is available at a cheaper rate and from bars and restaurants serving alcohol without permit.

The SOP said the label of confiscated liquor will be checked to confirm its registration in states concerned. "If the label of contraband is already approved by excise department concerned that is to say available in the market then it will be confirmed for disposal through L-6 licensees (liquor vends).

"Otherwise, the said liquor will be destroyed even though fit for human consumption," the excise department said. According to government, the excise assistant commissioner (confiscation) will issue an order for sale of seized liquor only after confirmation of label, other relevant records and "fit for consumption certificate" from labs.

If lab report confirms that seized liquor is not fit for human consumption, the assistant commissioner will then issue the order of its destruction. There are four corporations, including Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store - which sell liquor.

Private liquor vends are only allowed in malls and commercial centres in the national capital. "The corporations will ensure that seized liquor bottles being allowed to be sold should have a label of 'authorised confiscated liquor, MRP and for sale in Delhi only'," another government official said.

The seized liquor will be collected by corporations concerned from police station or any other place where the liquor is lying in the presence of excise inspector. "If any breakage or difference in quantity is found, the same shall be reported by the corporation and duly verified by the excise inspector," the SOP stated.

The delivery orders will be issued after adjusting the breakage and difference in items by the assistant commissioner, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019