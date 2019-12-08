Left Menu
Delhi fire: Cong leaders offer condolences, say saddened by tragedy

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 16:17 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 16:17 IST
Top Congress leaders on Sunday expressed their condolences to the families of those killed in the fire at a factory here with party chief Sonia Gandhi asking members to assist authorities in providing relief to the affected. In one of the worst fire accidents in the city, 43 people were killed after a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.

The Congress president also urged authorities of the central and Delhi governments to provide all assistance to the victims and their kin. Sonia Gandhi expressed "deep shock and dismay" at the horrendous fire accident that has claimed several lives, the Congress said in a statement.

"Expressing her deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of over four dozen deceased in the tragic accident, Gandhi hoped that maximum lives will be saved and those injured are treated expeditiously," it said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said saddened at the news that a massive fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi has claimed many lives and left several people injured.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The news of fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area is very disturbing, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet. "My condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. I wish speedy recovery to the injured. I hope that relief and rescue operations will be carried out immediately and in a smooth manner," she said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Ran deep Surjewala, general secretary organization K C Venugopal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, among others, expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

