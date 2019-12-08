Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Rafale fighter jets to fly with BS-series tail numbers honouring ex-IAF chief Dhanoa

The Indian Rafale fighter jets will fly with the tail sign 'BS' after the recently retired Air Force Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 16:27 IST
Indian Rafale fighter jets to fly with BS-series tail numbers honouring ex-IAF chief Dhanoa
File photo of former IAF Chief BS Dhanoa and Rafale fighter jet.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Rafale fighter jets will fly with the tail sign 'BS' after the recently retired Air Force Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa. "While the two-sweater trainer Rafales will have the tail number initials of present Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria RB, the fighter versions will fly with the tail sign initials of BS after the previous chief Dhanoa," IAF officials told ANI.

The tail number initials are given by the operations branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as every aircraft in the force has a unique tail number in a series. "In the fleet of one type of combat aircraft, the tail numbers of trainer and fighter aircraft have a separate set of alphabets as initials. Thereafter, numbers are in a series," they said.

When India and France signed the Euro 7.8 billion deal in September 2016, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was the Deputy Chief of Air Staff heading the contract negotiations for the agreement as the head of the Indian negotiating team. At that time, Dhanoa was the Vice Chief of Air Staff looking after the operations of the force.

The Indian side has already received three-trainer aircraft from the French side, which are being used for training IAF pilots in France. The first aircraft is expected to arrive in India by May next year along with 8-10 Meteor air-to-air beyond visual range missiles.

"The French side is considering the Indian request for 8-10 Meteor missiles to be given to India by 2020 with the first four aircraft," Defence Ministry officials said. India is also considering the French request for Indian experts to check the performance of the Rafale at the French base in the UAE in an environment of high temperature.

The French side is also sending its Rafale A44M fighter aircraft to India by 2020. As per sources, the 36 Indian Rafale fighters would include four Rafale trainer planes while the remaining 32 would be fighter variants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

BJP blames Kejriwal govt for Anaj Mandi fire tragedy; AAP says saffron party doing politics over dead bodies

An intense political blame game erupted after the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy that killed 43 people on Sunday, with the BJP holding the Kejriwal government responsible for the incident and the AAP alleging that the saffron party was doing polit...

Study reveals lights on fishnets save turtles, dolphins

Flora and fauna form the essential components of the environment. While underwater species from an indistinctive section of the ecosystem including dolphins and turtles and other sea creatures. Researchers have now come up with a study to s...

Once can study lot of scriptures but still remain fool, put learning into practice: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the students to put their learning into practice as one can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. One can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. The real scholar is one who ...

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering super muscular mighty mice, worms and a smart, empathetic robot. The station commander, Italys Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Drag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019