New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL36 DL-5THLD FIRE 43 killed as massive blaze sweeps through four-storey building in north Delhi New Delhi: In one of the worst fire accidents in the city, 43 people were killed after a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning, police and fire officials said.

DEL46 UP-UNNAO-2NDLD LAST RITES Unnao rape victim laid to rest amid tight security arrangements Unnao: The last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, were performed at her native village here on Sunday amidst tight security arrangements. DEL47 JK-ARMY-RESCUER Retired army man trains soldiers for avalanches; says will serve army 'till grave' Srinagar: Describing himself as an army man "till grave", Honorary Captain Mohammed Ilyas Ahmed even after his retirement helps in training troops to face avalanches in the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley.

DES11 JK-HIGHWAY-REPAIR Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for repair work Jammu: The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Sunday to facilitate "necessary repair work", while one-way traffic resumed on 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road after remaining closed for several weeks due to heavy snowfall, officials said. DES10 DL-DSGMC-STORES One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots New Delhi: Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named '1984 Stores' to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city..

