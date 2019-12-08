Cong govt's one year in office: Rajasthan CM forms panel for events
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has constituted a ministerial sub-committee to prepare a road map for programmes and events to be organised on the completion of one year of the Congress government in the state.
Power Minister B D Kalla, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna and Minister of State for Information and Public Relations Dr Subhash Garg are part of the panel, an official statement said.
Dr Raghu Sharma will be the convener of the sub-committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
12 killed, 10 hurt as mini bus overturns in Rajasthan's Nagaur
Rajasthan: Woman beaten up in Barmer for grazing cattle in field
Rajasthan CM Gehlot forms ministerial group to looking into road safety issues
2 govt clerks held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Rajasthan to raise Rs 40 lakh from luxury cars registered outside state