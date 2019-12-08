Cong govt's one year in office: Rajasthan CM forms panel for events

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has constituted a ministerial sub-committee to prepare a road map for programmes and events to be organised on the completion of one year of the Congress government in the state.

Power Minister B D Kalla, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna and Minister of State for Information and Public Relations Dr Subhash Garg are part of the panel, an official statement said.

Dr Raghu Sharma will be the convener of the sub-committee.

