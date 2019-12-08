Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Manesar
A major fire broke out in a plastic factory in Manesar on Sunday.
A major fire broke out in a plastic factory in Manesar on Sunday. Six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames. The fire fighting operation is underway.
No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
