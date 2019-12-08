Nigerian held for possession of drugs in Goa

A 31-year-old Nigerian nationalwas arrested on Sunday for possession of drugs in Kalangutebeach village in Goa, police said

Police found cocaine, MDMA, Ecstasy tablets, charas,LSD papers in small quantities from the accused ChineduNwafor, police inspector Nolasco Raposo said, adding that thecollective value of the seizure was Rs 1.85 lakh

This is the third case of drug trafficking registeredby Calangute police in the last three days, he said.

