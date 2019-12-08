Builder duped in bungalow deal; one held

A 35-year-old woman and her accomplice with a criminal past allegedly duped a builder by selling him a bungalow for over Rs one crore in suburban Borivali using fake documents, Mumbai Police said on Sunday. While the woman was arrested recently, the history-sheeter cable operator, identified as Mandar Borkar, is on the run, a senior police officer said.

He said Borkar and the woman lured the complainant Shailesh Jain with the offer to sell the bungalow earlier this year, but hid the fact that it was located on a trust land. Prima facie, they executed the deal by forging property documents, he added.

"We have arrested the woman after registering the FIR. Borkar is on the run. The woman was remanded in police custody till December 10. Further investigation is underway," said Borivali police station senior inspector Laxman Dumbre.

Borkar has cases of attempt to murder and extortion pending against him..

