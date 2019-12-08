Encounter deaths are nothing but extra-judicial killing: CPI Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI): The CPI on Sunday said it disapproved of police encounter like the one in Hyderabad, in which four accused were shot dead, and sought improvement in judicial procedures to ensure speedy justice. The encounter in Hyderabad, our party disapproves of that. It was nothing but an extra-judicial killing, CPI general secretary D Raja told reporters.

The four accused of raping and murdering a woman veterinarian near here were killed in the alleged police encounter last week. "Even the Chief Justice of India has commented on the incident.

Our party completely disapproves of such encounters and in a civilised society, in a country which believes in the rule of law, such encounters should not take place, he said at the conclusion of the two-day CPI national executive meeting here on Sunday. Raja said judicial delay in disposal of cases has agitated the people. Hence, improvement in judicial procedure for speedy justice was the need of the hour, he said.

A proper enquiry into all cases of encounter should be made, a party release quoted him as saying. Raja said CPI has decided to observe January 3, the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule, as a day for women's safety and empowerment..

