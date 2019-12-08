Left Menu
Andhra: Fire breaks out at 'Boondi Potu' outside Tirumala's Balaji temple

A minor fire broke out in 'Boondi Potu', a place where sweets for Prasadam are made, near Lord Balaji's temple in Tirumala here on Sunday.

  ANI
  • |
  Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 08-12-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 19:23 IST
Visuals from the site of fire incident in Boondi Potu in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A minor fire broke out in 'Boondi Potu', a place where sweets for Prasadam are made, near Lord Balaji's temple in Tirumala here on Sunday. Fire extinguishing teams were immediately rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames.

"The fire took place in the additional 'potu' room outside the temple. When a worker was pouring ghee from a container in the cooking vessel, the container slipped from his hands and fell on the stove, leading to the fire," said Temple's Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath. "The flames spread through the blower, leading to dense smoke. The staff immediately responded and dozed off the flames. Nobody is neither injured nor any huge loss of assets incurred," he added.

After this mishap, 20 stoves had stopped working. However, within half an hour time the place was cleaned and the work of making 'boondi' resumed immediately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

