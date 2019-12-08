Left Menu
Development News Edition

CG: Woman attacked by spurned stalker on bail dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Korba
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 19:42 IST
CG: Woman attacked by spurned stalker on bail dies

A 35-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh has succumbed to her injuries she had sustained after a stalker, who was arrested earlier for shooting her obscene video, attacked her with a sickle on December 6, police said on Sunday. The accused Indrapal Tonde (40) was on bail when he slashed the woman's neck near Budhwari Bajrang chowk in Korba when she was on her way to work.

"The woman was shifted from a Korba hospital to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur district on Saturday evening but succumbed during treatment on the intervening night of Saturday (December 7) and Sunday (December 8)," said Korba Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Meena. The woman had sustained grievous injuries on her neck and face in the attack.

"Tonde was arrested after the attack and has been remanded in judicial custody," he added. The deceased woman, a resident of Mungeli district, had been residing and working in Budhwari area in Korba after getting separated from her husband.

Tonde had professed his love to her but she rejected his proposal, according to police. Despite shifting to another house, the woman continued to be stalked and pestered by Tonde, police said.

In October this year, the accused allegedly filmed her secretly when she was taking a bath and circulated the video on social media. "The woman lodged a complaint and Tonde was arrested, but he got bail some days ago. On Friday (December 6), he attacked her with a sickle. Some passersby came to her rescue and thrashed him before handing him over to police," he said.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. Tonde has now been charged with murder, he added.

The death of the woman came at a time when the nation is outraged over the Unnao incident wherein a 23-year-old woman was burnt alive by five men, including two who had allegedly raped her. She died on Friday night. The Unnao incident came days after the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-France willing to delay pension reform timing as strikes continue

The French government said it would see through planned pension reforms but tried to assuage union anger with promises of a gradual introduction of the new system that has sparked nationwide strikes.Transport systems were paralysed for a fo...

3 held with 46 gram heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Three people were arrested after 46 gram heroin was found in their car in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Sunday, police said. Charan Jeet Singh of Punjabs Jalandhar, Rajat Verma and Archit Sood were caught with the contraband in their ...

Sunday was meant for cricket: Friend of injured workers

Eighteen-year-old Mohammad Wasim was looking forward to the game of cricket he and his friends indulged in every Sunday in a park in the Anaj Mandi area here. But the elation soon turned into horror and despair when he came to know that a m...

Paika rebellion memorial to inspire future generations: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a memorial to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion against the British rule, contending that the cenotaph in Odishas Khurda district would be a source of inspiration for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019