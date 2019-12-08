2 Nigerian nationals held for supplying heroin

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested from Delhi for supplying heroin in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Ibrahim (29) and Olisha (27) were arrested in the national capital on Saturday by a special police team of Kullu district, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gaurav Singh said here.

The SP said the district police had seized over 500 grams heroin and 'chitta' from 55 accused in 30 cases in the last five months. During investigation of these cases, the police came to know that some Delhi-based Nigerians were the main suppliers, he added.

Subsequently, an eight-member police team, headed by Inspector Sunil Kumar, was constituted, the SP said. The team arrested the two Nigerians under section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

