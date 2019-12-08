Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thane brick kiln owner booked for forcing 7 into bonded labour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 21:13 IST
Thane brick kiln owner booked for forcing 7 into bonded labour

A man in Bhiwandi in Thane district has been booked for allegedly forcing seven villagers to work as bonded labourers in his brick kiln, police said on Sunday. Chandar Kashinath Baraf of Botachi Wada in Mokhada area of Thane filed a case under Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, as well as SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against brick kiln owner Naresh Vaity of Kharbaon on Saturday, an official said.

The seven villagers, identified as Motiram Jadhav, Shevanti Chandar Baraf, Kashi Motiram Jadhav, Raju Budha wagh, Chandar Kashinath Baraf, Bharti Raju Wagh and Prakash Baraf, were given bonded labourer certificates by Bhiwandi tehsildar on Saturday. The certification will help them get rehabilitated by the government, said officials.

The bonded labourers were helped in filing a police case and other government formalities by the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, a pro-tribal rights outfit, led by Vivek Pandit. PTI COR BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested over 'racist gesture' at Manchester derby

British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturdays Manchester derby. Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged ra...

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...

Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle

A police officer was ambushed and executed by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station in northwestern Arkansas, police said Sunday. Fayetteville police said in a news release that Officer Stephen Carr was ...

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Colombo, Dec 8 AFP Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lankas cricket board announced Sunday. He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019