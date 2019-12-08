Left Menu
Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here.

  • Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:16 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in Rajeshnagar area of Beed Bypass road where police sent a dummy customer for confirmation. After his caution, the police raided the place and arrested the people present there. The lady who was running this sex racket, an agent was with four other people were arrested.

The four arrested people were visitors to the location from where sex racket was busted and have been identified as Sanjay Kapse, Ajay Salve, Dineshwar Jarhad, and Mohammed Arshad, the press release said. The crime branch also seized 480 bottles of liquor during the raid total worth of Rs 1,44,930. Apart from this, three women involved in prostitution were rescued.

While acting on a tip, another raid was conducted by crime branch at Yashwant Nagar of same Beed bypass area. The press release said, here accused Vinod Tekchand Nagavane and another woman was forcing a woman into prostitution. Both were arrested and the woman was sent to woman remand home along with the other three women of the first raid.

The cases were registered in Pundalik Nagar police station, the press release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

