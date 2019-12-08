SHO, six other cops suspended for negligence in Unnao rape victim burning case

Seven cops including a Station House Officer (SHO) have been suspended for negligence in connection with the burning of a rape victim here. Bihar Police Station SHO Ajay Tripathi, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and four Constables were suspended on the orders of Unnao SSP Vikrant Vir on Sunday.

The victim was set on fire when she was on her way to the court outside her village in Bihar police area on Thursday morning. She sustained 90 per cent injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in the district. She was later shifted to a hospital in Lucknow. She succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi.

Her last rites were performed by her family amid heavy security on Sunday. (ANI)

