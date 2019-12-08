Left Menu
What action Delhi CM has taken on reports of inquiries into earlier incidences of fire, asks Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking what action he has taken on the reports of inquiries into the earlier incidences of 'devastating' fire in the national capital.

  Updated: 08-12-2019 23:27 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 23:27 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking what action he has taken on the reports of inquiries into the earlier incidences of 'devastating' fire in the national capital. "Time has come when Delhi seeks answers. There have been devastating fires in Arpit Palace Hotel, Bawana Industrial Area, Kalindi Kunj, Chandni Chowk, Netaji Subhash Place to recount a few. Every time an inquiry was ordered. Even today an inquiry has been ordered," tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri.

"All well-meaning and concerned citizens of Delhi including those who lost their loved ones or were injured in those accidents, want to know what action has Delhi CM taken on the reports of those inquiries? Were they made public? Is the situation any better now?" he asked in his subsequent tweet. Puri said that short circuit was the 'immediate cause' behind the fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi but added that investigation is required to find out the real cause.

As many as 43 people died and 16 others were injured after the fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the wee hours on Sunday The Delhi Police have arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the blaze broke out.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Rehan, who absconded after the incident. Chief Minister Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire and Rs 10 lakh compensation has been announced for the families of the deceased.

"The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured," said Kejriwal after meeting the injured at LNJP Hospital earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

