Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's efforts for SAARC cooperation challenged by acts of terror: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that efforts for greater collaboration among SAARC member states have been repeatedly challenged with threats and acts of terror and such an environment impedes the shared objective of realising the regional body's full potential.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 23:39 IST
India's efforts for SAARC cooperation challenged by acts of terror: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that efforts for greater collaboration among SAARC member states have been repeatedly challenged with threats and acts of terror and such an environment impedes the shared objective of realising the regional body's full potential. "SAARC has made progress, but more needs to be done. Our efforts for greater collaboration have repeatedly been challenged with threats and acts of terrorism. Such an environment impedes our shared objective of realising the full potential of SAARC," Prime Minister Modi said in a letter addressed to the SAARC Secretariat.

The Prime Minister outlined that it is critical that "all countries in the region take effective steps to defeat the scourge of terrorism and the forces that support it." "This will generate greater trust and confidence to build a stronger SAARC," added Modi.

The Prime Minister's letter holds significance as India has not participated in the SAARC summit citing Pakistan's inability to curb terrorism on its soil. The Prime Minister on Saturday extended his greetings and felicitations to the people of member countries on the 35th SAARC Charter Day.

In the letter addressed to the SAARC Secretariat, the Prime Minister wrote: "India continues to support various initiatives to achieve closer cooperation in diverse areas." "Let us, on the occasion of the 35th SAARC Charter Day, dedicate ourselves to the task of fulfilling the aspirations of our people for a prosperous and peaceful South Asia," he said in the letter.

The 18th SAARC summit was the last annual meeting attended by India that took place in Kathmandu in 2014. Pakistan was to host the next summit in 2016, but, the summit was cancelled after India decided against participating in it following the terror attack at a military camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 19 people. Other countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate and the meeting was called off following India's decision to exit the summit to step up diplomatic pressure on Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi shooter believed to have acted alone in U.S. Navy base rampage - FBI

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone on Friday when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida before being fatally shot by police, the FBI said on Sunday. Rachel Rojas, spec...

Ahead of next House hearing, Trump accuses Democrats of 'changing' impeachment guidelines

Ahead of the next impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee slated to kick off on Monday, US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Democrats of changing the impeachment guidelines as the facts are not on their side. Less t...

Gao: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti against permission to Sunburn Classic festival

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti HJS on Sunday urged the state government not to permit Sunburn Classic Festival, alleging that it promotes drug consumption and obscenity. Speaking at an event in Asgaon here, HJS leader Manoj Solanki said that the ...

Detrimental effects of pollution can be passed on to next generations: Study

Air pollution is the new climate emergency hitting humans and reducing their life span day by day, but a new study has suggested that its detrimental effects can pass on to next generations. These are the findings of a study in mice, conduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019