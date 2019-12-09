Left Menu
Vintage car rally organised in Indore by Tourism Promotion Council

A vintage car rally was organised on Sunday in Indore under the banner of 'Indore Tourism Promotion Council'.

A vintage car rally held Indore on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A vintage car rally was organised on Sunday in Indore under the banner of 'Indore Tourism Promotion Council'. Several rare cars and jeeps, many of which are the only ones in India, were seen in the rally. The event witnessed a large number of crowd.

Around 26 vintage cars including Ford-Mustang, Ford Mini Pick Up, ThunderBolt, Rolls Royce, Chevrolet Impala, BMC London Cab, Mini Maris Cooper, Station Vegan, and Ford Jeep, were displayed in the rally. Vehicles belonging to Raja-Maharajas and those from the British era, as well as a jeep used in the 2nd World War, were a part of the rally. The owners of these royal vintage cars said that they "handle these vehicles like their children".The rally was flagged off by Indore collector Lokesh Jatav and Sharad Sanghi, the duo own a large number of vintage cars.

Sharad Sanghi, the owner of Sanghi Motors, said the Maharaj of Barwani owns around 100 vintage cars which they send to rallies not only in India but also abroad.Sanghi said that he has many unique vehicles but apart from this, he also has cars once owned by Mohammad Ali Jinnah and King George."I also have a 100-year-old Fiat car. However, only a few cars were given for this rally. I also send cars rally to America and France. For this, they have made a mechanic team, parts are also called from America or have to be made.The vintage car rally, which started from Rajiv Gandhi Square, first reached Niranjanpur and then came back to where it started. (ANI)

