TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu protests against onion price hike

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday staged a protest against the sharp increase in onion prices.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:17 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with other party members protesting against onion price hike in Amravati in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday staged a protest against the sharp increase in onion prices. Naidu and his party colleagues wore onion garlands around their necks and protested at the fire station near the state secretariat in Venkatapalem village here.

The TDP leaders also carried a big onion model while a weighing scale, with gold on one side and onions on the other, was also seen at the protest to suggest that the vegetable has become a precious commodity with the skyrocketing prices. "Onion prices have risen to the level of gold prices and the state government has failed to reduce the price. Our fight will continue until the prices of onion come down," Naidu said.

Raising slogans against the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government, Naidu marched towards the state assembly where they were stopped by the police when they tried to enter inside the premises. This action by the police led to a verbal altercation between them and TDP leaders.

On Sunday, people queued in West Godavari district to buy onions at subsidised rates at a Rythu bazaar (farmers market). The price of onions has been on the rise in many states over the past week, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

