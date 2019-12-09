Left Menu
Development News Edition

2.39 lakh people visit 'Hornbill Festival'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:17 IST
2.39 lakh people visit 'Hornbill Festival'

More than 2.39 lakh people have visited the ongoing 'Hornbill Festival', a major annual function showcasing the culture, arts, artefacts, handicrafts and food of Nagaland at the Kisama village here, an official said on Monday. The 'Hornbill Festival' is held every year from December 1 to 10 at the Kisama village here.

Till December 8 (Sunday) 2,39,901 visitors including 2,799 foreigners have visited the festival ground at Kisama here, Assistant Director of Tourism Department, Toka E Tuccumi said. Last year 2,702 foreigners and 37,500 domestic tourists had visited the festival while this year already 2,799 foreigners and 49,674 domestic tourists had visited till Sunday, Tuccumi said.

A total of 76,645 visitors, including 192 foreigners, 22,464 domestic tourists and 54,989 locals thronged the picturesque village to witness the festivities on Sunday, the official said. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Kiren Rijiju had visited the 'Hornbill Festival' on Saturday.

Singh said participation of such a large number of people has not only boosted the economy but also enthused young Start-Up groups from across India to explore avenues of entrepreneurship and livelihood in this region. Singh attributed the huge success of the event to the personal outreach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "who had brought Northeast to national focus in the last five years".

Singh, the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region hoped that Nagaland through the Hornbill festival will become the "torchbearer" of the new cultural journey of North East. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had also visited the festival ground on Saturday. He said the festival depicted the rich cultural heritage of Naga people.

"People across the world have started to study the Hornbill festival," he said, adding that the Hornbill festival is a rare occasion where everyone can enjoy the ethnicity of the Nagas at one place..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara, Lufthansa sign codeshare pact to cement interline agreement

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday signed a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to strengthening their existing interline partnership. The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of b...

Pant needs time to mature, says Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen believes that under-fire Rishabh Pant needs to be given time to mature as there is still some years before he can realise his full potential. The 22-year-old is enduring a woeful run of form and has st...

Abraxis Bioscience LLC dismisses patent infringement complaint against SPARC

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd SPARC on Monday said Abraxis Bioscience LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against the company. Abraxis Biosciences LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against...

Thunder pull away for win over Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 21 points and nine rebounds and Dennis Schroder also scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a stunning 108-96 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Chris Paul added 20 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019