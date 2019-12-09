Jawan kills Chhattisgarh Armed Force commander, shoots self

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force(CAF) commander died here on Monday after one of hissubordinates opened fire on him before shooting himself, asenior police officer said

The deceased commander has been identified as MelaRamor, and the jawan as Vikram Rajbadi, -- both deployed inthe state for election duty, Ranchi Senior Superintendent ofPolice Anish Gupta said

According to a preliminary report, the SSP said, thetwo had a tiff over something around 6.30 am, following whichthe jawan opened fire, killing Ramor on the spot and thenturning the gun on himself.

