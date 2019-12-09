CRPF constable shoots self dead in Chhattisgarh

A22-year-old CRPF constable allegedly committed suicide on Monday afternoon by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said. The incident occurred at Geedam bus stand in Dantewada, nearly 400 kms away from Raipur, after a group of 22 personnel of the CRPF's 170th battalion took a halt for snacks, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

He said the constable, identified as Vineet Narwal, suddenly shot himself with his SLR rifle. He was rushed to a local Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

Narwal was returning to his place of posting in neighbouring Bijapur district after leave..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)