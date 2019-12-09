Left Menu
Shutdown, protests in Assam against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

  • Guwahati (Assam)
  Updated: 09-12-2019 14:47 IST
Shops closed in Assam's Guwahati on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

To protest against the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, many districts in Assam on Monday observed a 12 hour-shutdown and demonstrations were held in the several cities of the state. Dirugarh, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's constituency also participated in the shutdown. All shops, markets remain closed and only few people were seen out on the roads. Some protesters burnt rubber tyres but were soon detained by the police.

In Golaghat, some locals protested half-naked against the bill. Later, police resorted to lathi-charge in order to disperse the crowd. Security forces have been deployed in many areas to keep the situation under control and avoid any untoward situation.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah today introduced the bill in Lok Sabha. The Citizenship Amend Bill, 2019 was introduced after a division with 293 members voting in favour of the bill and 82 against it.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. It is important to note that the Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre. (ANI)

