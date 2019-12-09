Cong seeks swift govt action to fill up vacancies in courts

The Congress in Rajya Sabha on Monday expressed concern over large number of vacancies in high courts and subordinate courts and urged the government to take swift action to fill up the posts. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, T Subbarami Reddy (Cong) said almost 38 per cent of sanctioned posts in high courts are vacant at present.

Against the sanctioned strength of 1080 judges for 25 high courts, 400 posts are still vacant. Even the subordinate courts have a shortage of 5,742 judicial officers against the approved strength of 22,744, he said. The Supreme Court had recently taken a serious view of vacancy of judges. It has recommended 100 names, but they are still pending with the government, he added.

The Congress leader further said the Allahabad High Court is "worst hit" as there are 58 vacancies against 160 sanctioned, while Punjab and Haryana High Courts have 37 vacancies against sanctioned posts of 85. Judicial vacancies keep arising on account of several reasons including retirement, resignation and elevation of judges.

"However the moment vacancy is created, a mechanism should be in place to take action," he said. Six months back, this subject was raised but nothing has happened so far, he noted.

"In view of the upward trend in crimes against women and serious offences of rape and murder and time taken to give justice, I urge the government especially the Law Minister to complete formalities to full up vacant posts in various high courts and subordinate courts," Reddy added..

