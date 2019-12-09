Vijay Goel raises Delhi fire incident in Rajya Sabha

After a massive fire ripped through a Delhi factory killing 43 people on Sunday, BJP lawmaker in Rajya Sabha, Vijay Goel, raised the issue in the House on Monday, stating that "Delhi is on fire today". "I do not want to talk about whose fault it is, as we won't get anything from the argument. However, Delhi is on fire today. Twenty years have passed since the fire incident in Uphaar Cinema, yet we have learnt nothing from it," Goel said.

He further pointed out that several illegal buildings have been constructed in Delhi, and factories are being run by illegal means. "If 500 people have to live in a place, the government has to provide additional facilities, If these facilities are not provided, Delhi will enter a worse phase in the coming years," he said.

Goel also stated that the people injured in the fire incident were "as good as dead", and their lives were at a greater risk. He also expressed gratitude for the firefighters and the policemen, who managed to rescue nearly 60 people from fire and smoke-filled building yesterday.

"Compensation for the families is not enough, we have to work together to find a solution. Today, in Chandni Chowk, more than half of the buildings are dangerous to live in, and several buildings have crumbled to debris, which has not been removed from the area. We must take this issue very seriously," he said. The Rajya Sabha also observed a one-minute silence for the loss of lives in the incident.

As many as 43 people died and 16 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the early hours on Sunday. The Delhi Police have arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the fire broke out. (ANI)

