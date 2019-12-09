Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Goel raises Delhi fire incident in Rajya Sabha

After a massive fire ripped through a Delhi factory killing 43 people on Sunday, BJP lawmaker in Rajya Sabha, Vijay Goel, raised the issue in the House on Monday, stating that "Delhi is on fire today".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:14 IST
Vijay Goel raises Delhi fire incident in Rajya Sabha
BJP leader Vijay Goel speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

After a massive fire ripped through a Delhi factory killing 43 people on Sunday, BJP lawmaker in Rajya Sabha, Vijay Goel, raised the issue in the House on Monday, stating that "Delhi is on fire today". "I do not want to talk about whose fault it is, as we won't get anything from the argument. However, Delhi is on fire today. Twenty years have passed since the fire incident in Uphaar Cinema, yet we have learnt nothing from it," Goel said.

He further pointed out that several illegal buildings have been constructed in Delhi, and factories are being run by illegal means. "If 500 people have to live in a place, the government has to provide additional facilities, If these facilities are not provided, Delhi will enter a worse phase in the coming years," he said.

Goel also stated that the people injured in the fire incident were "as good as dead", and their lives were at a greater risk. He also expressed gratitude for the firefighters and the policemen, who managed to rescue nearly 60 people from fire and smoke-filled building yesterday.

"Compensation for the families is not enough, we have to work together to find a solution. Today, in Chandni Chowk, more than half of the buildings are dangerous to live in, and several buildings have crumbled to debris, which has not been removed from the area. We must take this issue very seriously," he said. The Rajya Sabha also observed a one-minute silence for the loss of lives in the incident.

As many as 43 people died and 16 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the early hours on Sunday. The Delhi Police have arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the fire broke out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England announce March friendly with Italy

England will play Italy in an international friendly on March 27 at Wembley Stadium, the countrys soccer governing body FA said on Monday. Both sides qualified for Euro 2020 after topping their respective groups, with Italy qualifying with ...

JNU students lathi charged by cops during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station here on Monday.Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the stu...

UPDATE 9-'Sudden' volcano eruption in New Zealand kills five, several missing

At least five people were killed, up to 20 injured and several reported missing after a volcano that is a tourist attraction suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealands North Island on Monday.Police said more casualties were feared with ...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

The following are the main talking points from the weekends action in La Liga.Veteran Joaquins record-breaking treble It is rare for the front page of one of Spains national newspapers not to splash on Real Madrid or Barcelona, but Marca le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019