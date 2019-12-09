Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Arms Act

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:02 IST
Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Arms Act
Parliament of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah. The minister also moved an official amendment to The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which makes provision that a person can keep two licenced weapons.

Shah said punishment for those manufacturing illegal weapons has been enhanced. "It is very necessary to effectively control arms and ammunition for safety and security, and maintaining law and order in any country," Shah said during his reply.

He assured the members that no sportsperson will be affected with the provision of the Act. The Bill provides seven years to life imprisonment for manufacturing and selling illegal weapons, seven to 14 years jail for possessing illegal weapons and life imprisonment for snatching the weapon of a police personnel, he said.

The Bill seeks to amend Arms Act, 1959, "to effectively curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Youth Congress members stage protest near Parliament, demand justice for Unnao rape victim

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest near the Parliament House here demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim and her family. The protesters, raising slogans against the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government in...

Amid flurry of Saudi reforms, mocktails on order in execution square

For decades, criminals in Saudi Arabia were lined up after Friday prayers at a central Riyadh plaza and beheaded by sword in a gruesome public spectacle overseen by the religious police.These days, families sipping designer coffee stroll th...

Iran's next year budget eyes oil prices at $50 a barrel - official on SHANA

Irans budget for next year expects oil prices at 50 a barrel, head of Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht said in a press conference on Monday.Nobakht was quoted as saying by oil ministrys news agency SHANA that the gove...

UP Cabinet okays link-way connecting Ballia with Purvanchal Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved a link-way connecting Ballia with the Purvanchal Expressway. A link-way will be built to connect Ballia with Purvanchal Expressway. The Cabinet has approved preparation of the DPR Detailed Projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019