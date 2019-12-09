Delhi fire: Bodies of Bihar residents to be taken by road, says official

Bowing to pressure from families of those killed in the Anaj Mandi fire on Sunday, the Bihar government has decided to send the bodies of the state's residents home by road instead of train. Earlier, it was decided that the railways will carry the bodies of Bihar residents in the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR coach) on board the Swatantrata Senani Express.

However, the victims' families objected to the arrangement. "The families were not comfortable sending the bodies by train so we have decided to take the bodies in ambulances. One ambulance will have two bodies," said Kumar Digvijay, joint labour commissioner, Bihar Bhawan.

