Ahead of RISAT-2BR1 launch, ISRO shares top view of PSLV C48

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of RISAT-2BR1 and on Monday shared a photograph of PSLV C48, which will launch it from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on December 11. "Top view of PSLV C48, prominently featuring the bulbous payload fairing that houses RISAT 2BR1 and nine customer satellites. Launch at 1525 hours IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 11, 2019," ISRO tweeted alongside the image.

According to the space agency, RISAT-2BR1, a Radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees. PSLV-C48 will also carry 9 customer satellites including one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the USA as "co-passengers". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)