Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of RISAT-2BR1 launch, ISRO shares top view of PSLV C48

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of RISAT-2BR1 and on Monday shared a photograph of PSLV C48, which will launch it from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on December 11.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:29 IST
Ahead of RISAT-2BR1 launch, ISRO shares top view of PSLV C48
Source - ISRO Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of RISAT-2BR1 and on Monday shared a photograph of PSLV C48, which will launch it from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on December 11. "Top view of PSLV C48, prominently featuring the bulbous payload fairing that houses RISAT 2BR1 and nine customer satellites. Launch at 1525 hours IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 11, 2019," ISRO tweeted alongside the image.

According to the space agency, RISAT-2BR1, a Radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees. PSLV-C48 will also carry 9 customer satellites including one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the USA as "co-passengers". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Biden looks to rural Iowa to catch fast-rising Buttigieg

As Joe Biden on Saturday finished an eight-day bus tour through the crucial early nominating state of Iowa, one realization loomed largely His biggest challenge to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination may be coming from Pete But...

France says to host Lebanon conference Dec. 11

France will host an international conference on Lebanon on Dec. 11, Frances foreign ministry said, adding that the meeting aimed to push Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore the economic situation in the country.This mee...

SC issues notice to voter on DMK's leader Kanimozhi plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against a Madras High Court order refusing to dismiss a petition challenging her election to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu....

Disgruntled Khadse in Delhi to meet BJP leaders

Maharashtra BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the state leadership post- assembly polls, on Monday left for Delhi to meet central leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move. Khadse resigned as revenue minister o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019