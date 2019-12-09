Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASI identified 138 monuments as "Must See Monuments": Min

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:51 IST
ASI identified 138 monuments as "Must See Monuments": Min

The ASI has identified 138 monuments as "Must See Monuments", Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Monday. Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Patel said that the information has been made available on the "Must See" portal of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

He also said that there are 38 World Heritage Sites in India, out of which 22 cultural sites including monuments/ buildings and caves are under the protection of the ASI. The "Must See" list features outstanding Indian monuments and archaeological sites, under the protection of the ASI, including those that feature on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Such monuments and sites display exceptionality in terms of arts and architecture, planning and design, are a unique testimony to the civilization in the past and are an outstanding types of buildings showing exemplary engineering skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab face an uphill task against champions Chennai City

Defending champions Chennai City FC would look to notch up their second consecutive win of the season when they take on Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday. Chennai City have played only one match this season. They won 1-0 a...

Ranji: Shaw, Rahane hit half centuries as Mumbai score 362/8

Test specialist Ajinkya Ranahe and young opener Prithvi Shaw struck gritty fifties as Mumbai ended day one of their Ranji Trophy lung opener against Baroda at 3628 here on Monday. While Rahanes patient 79 off 145 balls pulled Mumbai out of...

DDA to redevelop 378 JJ clusters: Puri

The Delhi Development Authority will redevelop 378 JJ clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana urban, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.The decision was taken after the Delhi Urban Shelter Impro...

Delhi fire: After victims' families object, bodies of Bihar residents to be taken home by road

Bowing to pressure from families of those killed in the Anaj Mandi fire on Sunday, the Bihar government has decided to send the bodies of the states residents home by road instead of train. Earlier, it was decided that the railways will car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019