Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday resigned as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. "I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of the party's Karnataka State President. I will send my resignation to Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary KC Venugopal," said Rao.

"I have faced many difficult situations since I took over as a President of KPCC," he added. The development came soon after Siddaramaiah resigned as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP).

He has submitted his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "As the leader of the legislative party, I need to respect democracy. I have resigned as the Congress Legislative Party leader. I have submitted my resignation to Sonia Gandhi Ji. In 15 constituencies, we accept and respect the mandate given by the voters. I have accepted the result. I have also resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Their resignation comes after the BJP emerged victorious in a majority of 15 assembly constituencies where bypolls were held earlier this month. (ANI)

