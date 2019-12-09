Congress rally in Delhi will give new direction to future politics in country: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Monday said the party's proposed rally in New Delhi on December 14 will be historic and will send a strong message across the country. Pilot said the rally will give a new direction to the future politics of the country. Being the main opposition party, it is the responsibility of the Congress to give its opinion on the burning issues of the country, he added.

"On the 14th, we are going to have a historic rally. The people of Rajasthan have always participated enthusiastically when called to Delhi. More than 50,000 will participate in the rally from Rajasthan," Pilot told reporters here. The Congress will hold a rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 14 to protest against the alleged anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Party workers from across the country will be participating in it.

On the ongoing controversy around the film 'Panipat', Pilot said the characterisation of any person who contributed to history should be done thoroughly after verification. "If it is beyond facts, then naturally people will suffer. My appeal is not to take the path of violence. If the then Maharaja Surajmal is misrepresented then it is wrong. History should not be twisted," he said.

