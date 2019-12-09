Left Menu
99 cases of economic offences against sitting, former lawmakers: MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur informs LS

As many as 99 cases of economic offences have been registered against former and sitting members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies by the CBI, the ED and the CBIC in the past five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 99 cases of economic offences have been registered against former and sitting members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies by the CBI, the ED and the CBIC in the past five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 14 cases of economic offences against 18 sitting and former lawmakers during the last five years, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered 82 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, the Lok Sabha was informed.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said: "The CBI has registered 14 cases of economic offences against 18 Members of Parliament (MPs)/former Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative (MLAs) Assemblies/ former Members of Legislative Assemblies during the last five years, i.e., 2014 to 2019 (up to 31.10.2019)." "Out of these 18 persons, two are sitting Members of Parliament, nine ex-Members of Parliament, 5 Members of Legislative Assemblies and 2 ex-Members of Legislative Assemblies," added the minister.

The minister said: "The ED has registered 82 cases against the public representatives including former public representatives across the country under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999." Thakur further said: "The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has registered three cases of economic offences across the country against public representatives. Out of these three cases, two cases have been registered against former MP and one case against former MLA."

In reply to a question, Thakur said: "Income Tax (I-T) Department does not maintain category-wise details. I-T Department takes appropriate action against evasion of taxes as per provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961, against various assesses, including public representatives and also former public representatives, who are engaged in diversified business activities, across different sectors spread all over the country." "Such action under direct tax laws includes searches and seizures, surveys, enquiries, assessment of income, levy of taxes, penalties, etc., and filing of prosecution complaints in criminal courts, wherever applicable," informed the minister.

He said: "At present, these cases are at various stages of the investigation. Disclosure of details of these cases at this juncture may not be in the larger public interest as the same may hamper the ongoing investigations. Further, disclosure of information in respect of specific assesses is prohibited except as provided under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act, 1961." The minister said that "investigations are conducted on the merits of cases without any fear or favour."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

