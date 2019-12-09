Adopt innovative methods to shift from 'jhum'cultivation, says

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Monday emphasised on the need for adopting innovative methods in agricultural practices to shift from traditional 'jhum' (slash and burn) cultivation and enhance productivity. During a meeting with state agriculture minister Tage Taki at Raj Bhawan here, the governor stressed on experimenting new crops and techniques for round-the-year farming.

They also discussed on issues for exploring new avenues for entrepreneurship and employment in agriculture and its allied sectors. The governor also suggested for using bio-pesticides.

"The overuse of pesticides not only degrades soil but also makes it unsuitable for the natural growth of the plants," he said. Mishra suggested that a team of state's agriculturists and horticulturists should visit the Gurukul farm, started by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, to study and adopt ways of the non-chemical farming.

He also suggested the minister to sponsor tours of the agriculturists, horticulturists and progressive farmers of the state to learn about the latest techniques and undertake pilot projects so that they can share their experiences with cultivators..

