Delhi Fire: AITUC seeks Rs 50 lakh each as compensation for deceased

Expressing anguish over the fire tragedy which claimed over 40 lives in the national capital, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Monday demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for those severely injured. At least 43 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze. In a statement, AITUC demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the severely injured.

The trade unions have been continuously raising the issues of workers' safety in workplace and their issues of safe housing with minimal basic essentials "but all the guidelines, directions and legal positions are flouted with impunity", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)