Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah carves out his path with CAB

As Union Minister Amit Shah calmly replied to every charge made by the opposition against the government's intention to introduce Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), many in his party felt that the BJP leader has finally come out of the shadow of his leader and mentor Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:04 IST
Amit Shah carves out his path with CAB
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

As Union Minister Amit Shah calmly replied to every charge made by the opposition against the government's intention to introduce Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), many in his party felt that the BJP leader has finally come out of the shadow of his leader and mentor Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah presented and discussed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday as he stood his ground against the opposition, alone. Many in the party can't help but notice that Shah replied to every objection that came from opposition firmly.

"It was the Home Minister's show in Parliament," stated a senior leader as Shah asked everyone repeatedly to voice their objections and concerns so that these can be addressed. Shah presented the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, with the Prime Minister not being present on the treasury benches to lend moral and personal support to him.

During the abrogation of Article 370, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and Triple Talaq Bill tabled by Shah in the last session of Parliament, PM Modi was present by his side in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of the House. However, today that seat was empty as the Prime Minister was away in Jharkhand to address the assembly poll rallies in the poll-bound state.

Party sources stated that today solo attacks by Shah, always believed to be close to the Prime Minister and enjoy his confidence, also mean that he has now come to be accepted as the second in command even in the government. "By having the confidence of allowing handling of this tricky Bill, which was creating troubles in opposition ranks, Shah individually has also reiterated that the PM trusts him wholeheartedly. When he speaks, he wins the argument," stated a senior party leader, who acknowledges the growing stature of Shah in the government.

It must be remembered that Shah has entered the Narendra Modi Cabinet during his second term and has risen to this level in just months while pushing through several important and game-changing legislations. However, it must be noted that while the Prime Minister was away, Shah was eager to acknowledge that the step was being taken under the explicit guidance of PM Modi and took his name several times in the Lower House to reiterate his point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-North Korea resumes insults of "erratic old man" Trump

A senior North Korean official called Donald Trump a heedless and erratic old man on Monday, resuming insults of the U.S. president that had been set aside during a thaw. The new insults came a day after Pyongyang announced a very important...

20 kg onion looted from state-run store in West Bengal's

Around 20 kg onion was allegedly looted from a state-run store in West Bengals Birbhum district on Monday, an official said. The incident happened at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area of the district, where onions at subsid...

Golden Globes 2020: 'Fleabag', 'Big Little Lies' lead nominations, 'Game of Thrones' snubbed

Amazons mega hit Fleabag and HBOs star-studded Big Little Lies earned three nominations each at the 2020 Golden Globes on Monday that also saw the emergence of newer shows in the competition lineup. Kit Harington helped Game of Thrones, one...

NDMC conducting inquiry into Anaj Mandi fire case: Municipal Commissioner

An inquiry is being conducted into the Anaj Mandi fire case by civic authorities led by an additional commissioner, a top NDMC official said on Monday. NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said this in response to a tweet by AAP spokesperson Saur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019