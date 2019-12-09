Left Menu
30-year-old man rapes nurse, tries to kill her in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gadchiroli
  • |
  Updated: 09-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:13 IST
30-year-old man rapes nurse, tries to kill her in Maharashtra Gadchiroli, Dec 9 (PTI)A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a nurse and then tried to kill her after giving her lift on his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Monday. The incident took place near here on Sunday night and the accused, identified as Rajesh Suresh Kambli (30) -- who is known to the victim -- was arrested on Monday afternoon, they said.

The victim works as a trainee nurse in a private hospital in Desaiganj, a town in this eastern Maharashtra district, they said. According to the police, the victim, after finishing her work, went to a bus stop in Desaiganj at around 8 pm to return to her village.

Kambli, who was known to the woman, came to the bus stop on his motorcycle. As it was getting late, the victim requested the accused to drop her home on his motorbike, to which he agreed, they said. On way to the victim's village,Kambli took her to a farm where he allegedly raped her, the police said.

He also tried to kill her by strangulating her and in the process, the woman fell unconscious, they said. The accused, thinking her to be dead, sped away with her mobile phone and other belongings, the police said.

On regaining consciousness, the woman narrated the ordeal to her family members, who approached the Desaiganj police station around 11.30 pm and filed a complaint against Kambli, they said. Acting on the complaint, the accused was arrested, the police added.

Early in the morning, the victim was admitted to a local hospital, where her condition is said to be stable, they added. Further investigation was on..

