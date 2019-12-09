UP: Woman raped on way to coaching class; Army jawan among suspects

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped on her way to a coaching class by four men, one of them suspected to be an Army jawan. The incident allegedly took place on November 29, police said.

"The girl's family has said the incident of rape took place on November 29 when she was going to attend a coaching class. She was abducted by four men, who were in a car," Auraiya SP Suniti said on Monday. "The main accused is said to be an Army jawan posted in Allahabad. We are trying to know his battalion so that we can officially verify with them (Army officials) that where he was on November 29," the SP said, adding that the rape allegedly took place at a public place.

"The CCTV footage of nearby places is being examined. Information is being gathered from shopkeepers. Two people have been taken into custody," the SP said. The woman has been sent for a medical examination.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused had also threatened to kill her.

