Ggn police to patrol market areas, narrow lanes on bicycles

Gurgaon Police has decided to include bicycles in its patrolling fleet as they help in quickly manoeuvring through busy market areas and narrow streets and are environment friendly. The initiative, "Beat Cycle", was launched on Monday by Police Commissioner Mohammad Akhil, Gurgaon police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Subhash Bokan said.

Four bicycles and as many helmets have been given to each police station for patrolling their respective areas, he said. The initiative will help the beat staff to easily reach a crime scene and keeping a tab on anti-social elements in crowded places, Bokan added.

"Beat cycle" will also help police in developing friendly relations with the residents of a locality, besides reducing pollution, the PRO said.

