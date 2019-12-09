JJP completes a year, mulls contesting Delhi assembly polls next year

The state working committee of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) conducted a brainstorming session on Monday on completing a year of its formation and said it will launch a month-long membership drive on December 20. During the meeting held at Sirsa, the working committee also mulled on contesting next year's Delhi assembly elections, a party statement said.

It was decided that a 10-member internal committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will take a final call on contesting the Delhi elections, it said. JJP national vice-president Anantram Tanwar, Delhi JJP chief O P Sehrawat and other leaders, including K C Bangar, Sheela Bhyan and district heads of Gurgaon, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Faridabad, will be members of this internal committee.

Further, it was also decided that the JJP will start one-month membership drive from December 20 to strengthen the party, it added. The JJP was floated as a breakaway from the INLD a year ago following a feud in the Chautala clan.

The JJP won 10 seats in the October 2019 assembly polls and later, extended support to the BJP to form the government after the saffron outfit managed to win only 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

