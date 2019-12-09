Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Gang smuggling liquor in ambulance, milk van busted; 6 held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:06 IST
UP: Gang smuggling liquor in ambulance, milk van busted; 6 held

A gang that smuggled liquor in ambulances and milk vans was busted and six people arrested in Greater Noida, police said on Monday. The gang was held on Sunday night in Badalpur area and more than 350 cartons of liquor were seized from their possession, a senior officer said.

Varieties of liquor seized from them were meant for sale in Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana but were illegally being sold in Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "The liquor they sold in UP was also adulterated. The gang would take out some liquor from each bottle and refill it with water. They would then add urea or fertilizer in it in order to give it an intense taste," Singh told reporters.

He said 15 kg of urea has also been recovered from the gang. Packaging material in huge quantity including bottle caps and wrappers were recovered that were used by the gang for re-packaging the bottles with adulterated content, the official said.

Those held have been identified as Ravindra, Amarjeet, Aakash Kumar, Pravesh Pal, Shivam Singh and Anuj Chaudhary. Six vehicles including a mini bus, a sedan, two hatchbacks, a pick up and a motorcycle were impounded in the action.

"The accused believed that ambulance and milk vans are among vehicles which are not generally stopped by the police for checking. But in recent times we had been getting inputs about such illegal transportation, leading to their arrests," Singh said. An FIR has been registered against the accused and they were produced in a local court which remanded them in judicial custody, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship Bill is not violative of Article 14 of Constitution as it aims to give citizenship to persecuted people: Home Minister Amit Shah.

Citizenship Bill is not violative of Article 14 of Constitution as it aims to give citizenship to persecuted people Home Minister Amit Shah....

UPDATE 2-UK shares weaken, Tullow loses half its market cap

Londons exporter-heavy FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound strengthened, while a 72 slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down midcaps.The blue-chip i...

Muslim population in India has increased in last 7 decades; will not discriminate against anyone on basis of religion: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Muslim population in India has increased in last 7 decades will not discriminate against anyone on basis of religion Amit Shah in Lok Sabha....

If Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed, it will be victory of Jinnah's thoughts over Gandhi's: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said if the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by Parliament, it will be a victory of the thoughts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah over Mahatma Gandhi. Participating in the debate on the contentious Bill, T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019