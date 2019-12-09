J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch for third time in a day
Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Balakote sector of Poonch district.
Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Balakote sector of Poonch district. An official statement in this regard said that at about 2100 hours Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote sector.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. This is the second ceasefire violation in Balakote and third in Poonch district today. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
