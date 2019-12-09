Left Menu
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Court sends owner, manager to 14-day police custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent to 14-day police custody the owner and manager of the factory in Filmistan's Anaj Mandi area here where 43 people lost their lives in a massive fire incident and noted that the factories operated at the property without clearance from authorities.

A visual from the site where the fire broke out in New Delhi on Sunday. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Monday sent to 14-day police custody the owner and manager of the factory in Filmistan's Anaj Mandi area here where 43 people lost their lives in a massive fire incident and noted that the factories operated at the property without clearance from authorities. Metropolitan Magistrate Manoj Kumar, while passing the order, stated that "considering the anonymity of the incident, this Court is of the opinion that there is a need of multi-pronged investigation and the custody of the accused was necessary".

Court also noted that there were illegal factories operating in that building. "They are operating without clearance from concerned authorities and initial investigation has shown the role of other accused and the custody of the said persons is required," the court observed.

During the hearing investigation officer (IO) Vinay Kumar apprised the court that there were three owners of the building. The property was rented in the name of 15 to 20 person so they need to verify the person in custody.olice said Delhi, police while seeking remand, stated that 43 people died and 63 others were injured in the fire incident at a building in Ajad Mandi area.

Rehan is the owner and shareholder while Furkan is the manager who has worked with him since 2003. The police further said that the FSL team is investigating the site of the incident, after that the accused need to be taken there, for investigation matters.

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in an illegal factory of a four-storey building located in the congested grain market area of Delhi, killing 43 people. Later, Delhi Police arrested the building's owner Rehan and its manager Furkan in connection with the fire. Police and fire department officials have said most people died for suffocation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

