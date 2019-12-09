Left Menu
Why don't we add names of persecuted Muslim sects: SS Badal in LS over CAB

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday raised a suggestion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and said why aren't names of Muslims added as there are cases of Muslims being persecuted within their religion.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 09-12-2019 23:42 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-12-2019 23:42 IST
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday raised a suggestion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and said why aren't names of Muslims added as there are cases of Muslims being persecuted within their religion. "Why don't we add names of Muslims? There are cases of Muslims being persecuted within their religion. I'll give you an example of Ahmadiyya community in Punjab, Qadian is their Head Quarter all over the world. They're minority Muslims in Pakistan," said Badal.

YSR Congress also suggested the government to include some Muslim sects, which they claim are facing persecution, in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. During a debate in the Parliament, YSR Congress and Akali Dal members supported the contentious bill which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Participating in the debate, YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy said, "We support this bill but we have certain concerns also, we expect Government to take note of our concerns. Even among Muslims, there are sects which are persecuted, we request the Government to also treat them at par. Earlier, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the bill distinguishes people on religious basis and is against the constitutional values, a charge later denied by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Replying to members questions and allegations on the bill in the House, the Home Minister said, "Under no dimension, this bill is unconstitutional, or is against Article 14." The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

