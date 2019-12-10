Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two CRPF men killed, 2 injured in J'khand fratricide incident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 09:52 IST
Two CRPF men killed, 2 injured in J'khand fratricide incident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were killed and two injured in an alleged fratricidal incident in Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the 'charlie' company of the 226th battalion of the force in Bokaro, they said.

An Assistant Commandant-rank officer and an Assistant Sub-Inspector have been killed while two troops have been injured in the fratricidal incident that took place at 9:30 PM on Monday night, they said. The alleged perpetrator is amongst the injured, officials said.

The unit was deployed for polls in the state where voting for two phases has been completed and three more are to go. The injured troops have been evacuated to the state capital.

Senior CRPF and state police officials have rushed to the spot. "The reason for the incident is not known as of now. An inquiry has been ordered," a senior Central Reserve Police Force officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

On this day, Sachin became the leading centurion in Test History

It was on December 10, 2005, when legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskars record to become the leading centurion in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar slammed his 35th hundred in Test, surpassing the milestone agains...

UPDATE 1-Warren woos Nevada union amid healthcare policy concerns

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential Nevada labor union that she wants all Americans to have coverage that is as good as theirs. Un...

Destination NSW: Walk From Sydney's Iconic Bondi to Manly on Spectacular 80km Track

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Destination NSW has today released spectacular video and image highlights of the newly opened walking tracking between Bondi and Manly. Walking between two of the worlds most iconic beaches, Bondi and Ma...

Eagles escape Giants in OT, grab share of NFC East lead

Carson Wentz threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 510 left in overtime as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied from a 14-point deficit to post a much-needed 23-17 victory over the visiting New York Giants on a rainy Monday night. Ertz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019