Detained political leaders in J-K to be released by

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal and not a single bullet was fired. The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I cant make Congresss condition normal, because...
In a sharp attack on the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Indias tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha at midnight yesterd...
Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...
Former professional wrestler-actor Dave Bautista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony for the ex WWE Superstar will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, as part of WrestleMania week on April 2, 2020.The Guardia...