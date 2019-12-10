Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandh hits normal life in Arunachal Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:06 IST
Bandh hits normal life in Arunachal Pradesh

Normal life came to a halt in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday due to the 11-hour North East bandh called by NESO in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday night. Educational institutions, banks, commercial establishments and markets were closed while public and private vehicles were off the road in the state in response to the bandh called by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), a constituent of North East Students' Union.

Attendances in government offices were almost nil during the bandh which began at 5 am in the morning, officials said. The bandh is peaceful except a few stray incidents of stone pelting by bandh supporters, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Tumme Amo informed.

According to reports, the bandh is also total in all the districts of the state where respective students bodies have imposed the bandh extending support to AAPSU and NESO. Elaborate security arrangements have been made throughout the state to prevent any untoward incidents during the bandh period.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. They will be given Indian citizenship after residing in the country for five years, instead of 11 years which is the current norm.

Indigenous people of the Northeastern states are scared that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood. Various organisations of the region have launched a series of agitations against the bill..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Two days after woman's death, murder charges invoked against accused

Two days after a woman was shot dead during a marriage ceremony, murder charges were slapped against three men including the brides brother in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Shubham, who shot the woman and is in police cu...

SC commences hearing on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centres decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The hearing ...

UPDATE 1-Qatar sending premier to Gulf summit in apparent thaw in rift

Qatar is sending its prime minister to a Gulf Cooperation Council GCC summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, its highest level of representation at the annual meeting in two years and the most concrete sign yet of a potential thaw in a regional...

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech hospital

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrova, killing four people and seriously injuring two others, police said.There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site, regional police spokeswoma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019