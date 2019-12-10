UP: Two days after woman's death, murder charges invoked against accused

Two days after a woman was shot dead during a marriage ceremony, murder charges were slapped against three men including the bride's brother in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Shubham, who shot the woman and is in police custody, is the main accused while the other two - Ashish, the bride's brother, and Sagar have been booked for the act, police said.

On Sunday night, 30-year-old Poonam Kashyap was doing domestic work at the marriage in Sisoli village of the district when Shubham opened fire at her using a country-made pistol, police said adding that the gun has since been recovered. Police claimed that Shubham had done it as part of celebratory firing and it accidentally hit her.

Meanwhile, Atru, the father-in-law of the deceased woman, has alleged that Poonam was murdered on the occasion. Police said further investigation is underway.

